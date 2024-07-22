$1M Powerball ticket sold at Phoenix gas station

article

Check your tickets! Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Phoenix gas station for Saturday's drawing is $1 million richer!

The ticket for the July 20 drawing was sold at a Circle K located near 7th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

The winning numbers were 18, 25, 31, 40, 57 and a Powerball 4.

No one took home the jackpot. The next drawing is on July 22 for an estimated $102 million.

Other Arizona Lottery winners

Map of where the $1M Powerball ticket was sold