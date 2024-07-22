$1M Powerball ticket sold at Phoenix gas station
article
PHOENIX - Check your tickets! Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Phoenix gas station for Saturday's drawing is $1 million richer!
The ticket for the July 20 drawing was sold at a Circle K located near 7th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
The winning numbers were 18, 25, 31, 40, 57 and a Powerball 4.
No one took home the jackpot. The next drawing is on July 22 for an estimated $102 million.
Other Arizona Lottery winners
- A Triple Twist jackpot winning ticket for the July 20 drawing was sold at a Tucson Safeway, located at 6360 E. Golf Links Road. The winning numbers were 1, 3, 11, 13, 18, and 37.
- A $144,002 Fantasy 5 jackpot winning ticket for the July 20 drawing was sold at an Apache Junction Circle K, located at 2933 S. Tomahawk Road. The winning numbers were 4, 14, 15, 28, and 34.
- A $50,000 Powerball winning ticket for the July 20 drawing was sold at a Glendale Walmart, located at 4230 W. Union Hills Drive.