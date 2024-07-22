Expand / Collapse search

$1M Powerball ticket sold at Phoenix gas station

By
Published  July 22, 2024 11:19am MST
Lottery
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Powerball logo displayed on a phone screen and coins are seen in this illustration photo. (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

PHOENIX - Check your tickets! Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Phoenix gas station for Saturday's drawing is $1 million richer!

The ticket for the July 20 drawing was sold at a Circle K located near 7th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

The winning numbers were 18, 25, 31, 40, 57 and a Powerball 4.

No one took home the jackpot. The next drawing is on July 22 for an estimated $102 million.

Other Arizona Lottery winners

  • A Triple Twist jackpot winning ticket for the July 20 drawing was sold at a Tucson Safeway, located at 6360 E. Golf Links Road. The winning numbers were 1, 3, 11, 13, 18, and 37.
  • A $144,002 Fantasy 5 jackpot winning ticket for the July 20 drawing was sold at an Apache Junction Circle K, located at 2933 S. Tomahawk Road. The winning numbers were 4, 14, 15, 28, and 34.
  • A $50,000 Powerball winning ticket for the July 20 drawing was sold at a Glendale Walmart, located at 4230 W. Union Hills Drive.

Map of where the $1M Powerball ticket was sold