1st case of Brazilian COVID-19 variant detected in Arizona, officials say

Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say a COVID-19 variant strain that spreads at a faster rate has been detected in Arizona.

According to a statement released on March 12, AZDHS, along with the Yuma County Health Services District and TGen, reported that the P1 strain of COVID-19, also known as the Brazilian strain, was detected in three test samples from the state.

"According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this variant of SARS-CoV-2, which spreads at a faster rate, was first detected in the U.S. at the end of January; however, studies suggest that the vaccines currently authorized for use are effective against it," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say it is not known how widely the variant may have spread in Arizona, and AZDHS is working with others to monitor the situation.

