2-car crash ends deadly in Scottsdale on Loop 101, DPS says

A person died in a crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale after rear-ending a driver and then crashing into a canal, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on Sunday, June 25.

At around 6:45 p.m., DPS says troopers responded to reports of a 2-car crash in the northbound lanes near Mountain View Road. That's where they believe a pickup truck driver rear-ended an SUV.

"Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway. The pickup truck rolled over into the canal east of the roadway. The driver of the pickup truck was declared deceased on-scene," DPS said.

As for the SUV, it got tangled in the freeway's guardrail.

The truck only had the driver in it and the SUV had 2 people, both of which are expected to be OK. The deceased driver of the truck hasn't been identified.

"Impairment has not been ruled out on the part of the deceased driver," DPS said.

No more information is available.

Area of where the crash happened: