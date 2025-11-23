2 dead, 2 hospitalized in domestic violence shooting in Phoenix: police

The Brief Two people are dead following a domestic violence call escalated into a shooting at a home in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon. Two other men were injured and taken to the hospital; one of the men has serious injuries. It is currently unknown who fired the shots and what led up to the incident.



Two people are dead after Phoenix Police responded to a domestic violence call at home on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Around 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 23, officers arrived to the incident in the area of 39th Street and Beverly Road.

The caller told police that gunshots were being fired from inside the home.

Dig deeper:

A man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while two other men inside were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

As of Sunday evening, one man has life-threatening injuries, while the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the shooting were not made known. It is unclear who fired the shots, and if they were related to the victims inside the home.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation. Police are expected to release more details on Nov. 24.

If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

Often it is difficult to know where to find help for Domestic Violence. Here you will find resources such as shelters, safety plans, and other information.

Arizona Department of Economic Security - Domestic Violence Services

City of Phoenix Domestic Violence Resources

National Domestic Violence Hotline

24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, the National Domestic Violence Hotline provides essential tools and support to help survivors of domestic violence so they can live their lives free of abuse: https://www.thehotline.org/ and phoenix.gov.

Domestic Violence Resources and Referrals

Map of the incident location.