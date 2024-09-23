2 found shot, killed near vehicle in Surprise

The Brief Two people are dead following a shooting near the Loop 303 and Bell Road. The victims were not identified. Police say there are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the community.



Two people are dead following a shooting early Monday morning in Surprise.

Police say officers responded to a business near the Loop 303 and Bell Road at around 5 a.m. on Sept. 23 for reports of a shooting.

Once at the scene, officers found two people near a vehicle with gunshot wounds. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene. They were not identified.

"There are no outstanding suspect(s), and there is no threat to the surrounding area," Surprise Police said.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

There are no traffic restrictions in the area.

