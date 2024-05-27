2 hurt after shooting at Phoenix intersection, police say

Two people are hurt, with one in critical condition, following a shooting at a Phoenix intersection.

The incident happened at 36th and Yale Streets at about 12:30 p.m. on May 27.

Phoenix Police say people inside two vehicles got into an altercation and shot at each other.

One man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Detectives are on scene speaking with witness [sic] and trying to learn what led to this violent shooting," Sgt. Brian Bower said. "No one else is being sought after at this time."

The intersection is shut down due to the investigation.

Map of where the shooting happened