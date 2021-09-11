2 K-9 deputies recovering after being shot by carjacking suspect

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies have made an arrest in the shooting of two K-9 deputies.

Shedrick Singleton is charged with carjacking with a firearm and shooting a police dog.

Deputies said the warrant was served with the help of Seminole County deputies at Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford on Monday evening, where Shingleton had been receiving treatment since the incident.

Deputies said his bond is set at $100,000 and additional charges are forthcoming pending further investigation.

Deputies said Shingleton was injured when they returned fire after the K-9s were shot. It allegedly happened in the area of the Deltona Gardens Apartments and the Lowe's in Deltona.

Investigators said it all started with the report of a carjacking at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. After deputies located the suspect vehicle, investigators said the driver ran out of the vehicle and into a wooded area.

Officials said one of the K-9s was shot at around 12:07 a.m. on Saturday and the second K-9 was shot at around 2:20 a.m. The suspect was wounded when deputies returned fire.

Bodycam video captured the entire incident as it happened.

WARNING: The raw, unedited version of the bodycam video released by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office contains language and graphic content.

On Saturday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office released images showing the K-9 deputies up and walking around as they recover.

They wrote on Facebook, "these guys are right back on their feet. Thank you all for your kind words and support!"

The photos featured both the dogs and their handlers.

FOX 35 spoke to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office about the incident on Monday.

