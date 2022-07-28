2 men shot, killed in west Phoenix; police looking for pickup truck

Police are looking for a pickup truck in connection to a shooting in west Phoenix that left two men dead.

Phoenix Police say officers responded just after 9 a.m. on July 28 to reports of shots at a hotel near 48th Avenue and McDowell Road and found two men who had been shot. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not released.

No details on what led up to the shooting were released.

Police are looking for a blue 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck with an Arizona license plate HYA3KB in connection to the shooting.

If you see the vehicle, do not approach it, but call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.