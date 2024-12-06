2 men shot at north Phoenix apartments

article

The Brief A shooting on Dec. 5 near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road left two men hurt. The victims are expected to survive. People were detained in connection to the shooting.



Two men are expected to survive after being shot in north Phoenix, police said.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 at an apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found the victims with gunshot wounds. They were hospitalized with serious injuries, but non-life-threatening injuries.

"Officers have detained individuals related to the shooting and are currently investigating what led to this incident and who all was involved," police said.