Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Breaking News

2 men shot in west Phoenix strip mall parking lot, police say

By and Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

2 men shot in west Phoenix strip mall parking lot, police say

PHOENIX - An investigation is underway at a strip mall in west Phoenix after police say two men were shot in the parking lot.

Phoenix Police say the double shooting happened near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

More Arizona crime news