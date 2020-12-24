2 mischievous goats eat cookies meant for Santa

It looks like these two goats will be getting a lump of coal for Christmas after the critters ate cookies that were meant for Santa Claus.

Footage captured of the theft shows a plate of cookies with a Christmas tree backdrop, when suddenly, two goats, Boonie and MaDolly, dressed in Christmas garb appear from out of nowhere and start voraciously devouring the sweet treats.

Boonie and MaDolly belong to Britany, a Tennessee resident who runs a YouTube channel titled Goat Life where she documents her goats and their many outfits and shenanigans.

