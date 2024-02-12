2 missing Arizona men found dead from apparent murder-suicide, sheriff's office says

Two men who had been missing for a bit were found dead in Pima County from an apparent murder-suicide, the sheriff's office said.

At around 11:10 a.m. on Feb. 12, deputies responded to the area for reports of a suspicious death near Manville and Antelope roads in Tucson.

That's where they found two men, 18-year-old Daniel Kellogg and 39- year-old John Kellogg, with gunshot wounds. Deputies say a revolver was found near their bodies.

The two hadn't been seen since Jan. 26. The sheriff's office didn't describe the relationship between the two.

For now, police say it appears this was a murder-suicide. No more information was given.

Map of where the incident happened: