2 motorcyclists dead after fight, crash; pedestrian killed in hit-and-run | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From two motorcyclists dead following a fight near a Phoenix highway, to a local business fighting to get their disabled social media account back before the holidays, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025.
1. Driver allegedly ran over man he saw shooting motorcyclist
Two motorcyclists are dead after a fight led to a shooting at a traffic light late Friday night.
2. Deadly hit-and-run under investigation after pedestrian dies
A fatal hit-and-run crash in West Phoenix killed a pedestrian on Saturday morning at 35th Avenue and Grand Avenue.
3. Removed without warning: Small business hoping to get account back before the holidays
A local med spa that relies heavily on social media for advertising and sales, had its main account permanently disabled by Meta with no warning, right before the busy holiday season.
4. Man shot multiple times in North Phoenix dies
A man was found dead in North Phoenix after police responded to reports of an injured person near 19th Ave and Thunderbird Rd.
5. Man arrested for alleged car thefts in the Phoenix area, AZ DPS says
The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested 39-year-old Rafael Felix after state troopers tracked several stolen vehicles to him over a weeks long investigation.
Your weather this weekend
High clouds are expected for the remainder of the weekend. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has a look at a possible band of showers expected to pass through the Valley.
