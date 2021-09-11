2 people released after suspicious vehicle investigation in DC’s Tidal Basin area

Expand / Collapse search
WASHINGTON - Two people have been released after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle at the swan boat parking lot in D.C.’s Tidal Basin area, according to Park Police.

Investigators say they found airsoft rifles and pistols, but no explosives or actual firearms.

Investigators responded to the scene at Maine Avenue, Southwest around 3 p.m.

The area was off while Park Police investigated. Roadways around the swan boat lot have been reopened.

D.C. police assisted at the scene.