2 sentenced for 'extreme' child abuse of 10-year-old

A man and a woman have been sentenced to prison for the abuse and neglect of a child.

Chloe Sergent, the biological mother of the child, and Keola Wimbish were sentenced to 20 years followed by 10 years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of child abuse and attempt to commit child abuse, Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

Sergent and Wimbish were arrested in April of last year after a family member reported the abuse to authorities.

Investigators say the abuse included the child being physically attacked with a machete and crowbar, waterboarded, and lit on fire.

Doctors at Phoenix Children's Hospital said the child was extremely malnourished and had multiple severe injuries, including 12 broken bones, and multiple cuts that were infected. The child required surgery.

"The abuse this child suffered at the hands of the people who were supposed to love and care for her is horrific," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "I’m particularly grateful to this young victim who was willing to bravely tell her story. Thanks to the intervention of a caring relative, thorough investigation by police, and hard work by MCAO prosecutors, justice was done."