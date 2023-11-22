1 dead, 1 hurt in Glendale double shooting; suspect sought

Police are asking Glendale residents to use extreme caution following a shooting early Wednesday morning that left one person dead and another seriously hurt.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 22 near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Glendale Police say they were first alerted to a shooting in the area by ShotSpotter technology, which notifies police of gunfire. Moments later, several people called 911 to report a shooting in the same area.

Once at the scene, officers found two people who had been shot. One of the victims died and the other was hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators also responded to a second scene nearby where a vehicle with bullet holes was found. Police say both crime scenes are connected.

The suspect fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. The suspect is described as a short man in his 20s. He was possibly wearing a blue camouflage sweatshirt and blue jeans.

"The investigation is on-going and the suspect in the shooting is outstanding," police said. "Citizens are encouraged to use extreme caution in the area."

Wednesday's shooting comes just two days after a shooting at a Glendale bus stop left two people dead.

Police are looking for a suspect after two people were shot on Nov. 22 in Glendale near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Where the shooting happened

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.