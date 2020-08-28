2 soldiers killed, 3 hurt during Army aircraft training near Coronado, California

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Flood Advisory
from FRI 4:02 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

2 soldiers killed, 3 hurt during Army aircraft training near Coronado, California

By Mary Stringini
Published 
Military
FOX 11 Los Angeles

CORONADO, Calif. - Two soldiers were killed and three others were injured during an Army aircraft training incident near Coronado, it was reported Friday.

The incident happened Thursday evening near Coronado, a U.S. Army public affairs officer confirmed.

In a statement, an Army public affairs officer said that "an element of U.S. Army Special Operations Command was conducting routine training in the vicinity of Coronado, California, on August 27, when an aircraft incident occurred."

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The statement went on to say that two soldiers were killed and three others were wounded. No names have been released.  

"The area has been secured and an investigation into the incident is underway. More information will be released 24-hours following next of kin notification. Our sincere condolences got out to the families and friends of the deceased. We thank you for not contacting them during this difficult time,” the statement said.

SUGGESTED: 9 service members killed in training accident near San Clemente Island

No further details were immediately available.