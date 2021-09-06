2-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Phoenix pool

A 2-year-old boy died after being pulled from a pool in Phoenix, police said on Sept. 7.

The incident happened at about 6:20 p.m. on Monday at a home near Southern and 67th Avenues.

"Phoenix Firefighters responded to reports of a 2 year old male that was pulled out of a pool, unresponsive. It is unknown how long the child was under water," the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The child was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

"Unfortunately, despite lifesaving efforts by police, fire and hospital staff, the child passed away at the hospital," said. Sgt. Ann Justus.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a tragic accident.

