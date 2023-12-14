2 young boys hospitalized following north Phoenix near drownings

Two young boys are fighting for their lives following two separate near-drowning incidents in north Phoenix.

4-year-old boy found in swimming pool

The first incident happened on Dec. 14 at a home near 32nd Street and Cactus Road.

Phoenix Fire says family members performed CPR on the boy before firefighters arrived.

It's unknown how long the boy was in the pool.

No names have been released.

1-year-old-boy in extremely critical condition

The second incident happened late Thursday night at an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and the Loop 101.

When firefighters got to the scene, family members were outside the apartment performing CPR on the boy. The boy was rushed to a hospital.

"This incident is being investigated to learn what led up to the child drowning and to establish if there are any facts that will lead to criminal charges of child neglect," police said. "No arrests have been made at this time."

No names were released in this incident.