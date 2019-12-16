2019 holiday shipping deadlines of FedEx, UPS and other major carriers to get packages mailed on time

As the holidays quickly approach, so are shipping deadlines for many major U.S. package carriers and retailers.

Here are the 2019 shipping deadlines for FedEx, UPS, USPS and more to ensure your gifts are mailed on time.

The dates apply to shipping within the contiguous U.S. states — and it may be a good idea to double-check the estimated arrival on your orders when buying and shipping.

The deadlines to ship packages on time for Christmas are looming. (Photo by Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

FedEx — For shipping dates within the U.S.:

Dec. 16: Last day to ship via FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery.

Dec. 19: Last day to ship via FedEx Express Saver.

Dec. 20: Last day to ship via FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day A.M.

Dec. 23: Last day to ship via FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight and FedEx First Overnight.

Dec. 25: Last day to ship via FedEx SameDay, FedEx City Priority and FedEx City Direct.

See FedEx's 2019 Holiday Shipping Schedule for more information.

UPS — For shipping dates within the U.S.:

Dec. 19: Last day to ship via UPS 3 Day Select for delivery on Dec. 24.

Dec. 20: Last day to ship via UPS 2nd Day Air for delivery on Dec. 24.

Dec. 23: Last day to ship via UPS Next Day Air for delivery on Dec. 24.

See UPS’ Holiday Shipping page for other holiday-related information. You can also calculate the time and cost to ship a package here.

U.S. Postal Service — For shipping dates within the U.S.:

Dec. 20: Last day to ship via First-Class Mail Service.

Dec. 21: Last day to ship via Priority Mail Service.

Dec. 23: Last day to ship via Priority Mail Express Service.

See USPS’ Holiday Shipping Deadlines page for holiday shipping dates to Alaska and Hawaii.

Amazon — For shipping dates within the U.S.:

Dec. 18: Last day to order via standard shipping (3-5 business days).

Dec. 22: Last day to order for free Prime delivery and two-day shipping (no minimum purchase necessary).

Dec. 23: Last day to order for free Prime one-day shipping (no minimum purchase necessary).

Dec. 24: Last day to order for Prime same-day delivery (in select areas).

Click here to see Amazon’s holiday delivery calendar.

Other major retailers:

Best Buy offers standard shipping (3-5 business days) by Dec. 17, express shipping for most items (Dec. 20), next-day shipping (Dec. 23 before 3 p.m.) and in-store pickup (Dec. 24 before 5 p.m.).

For guaranteed delivery by Dec. 24, Kohl’s offers two-day shipping for orders placed by Dec. 19 and one-day shipping for orders placed by Dec. 20.

Target offers free same-day delivery on thousands of items via Shipt. Standard shipping (3-5 business days) by Dec. 17, two-day shipping in select areas (Dec. 20) and express shipping (Dec. 23) are also available.

Walmart offers free shipping for standard delivery (3-5 business days) with a cutoff date of Dec. 17, two-day delivery with a cutoff date of Dec. 22 and next-day delivery with a cutoff date of Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. PST.

