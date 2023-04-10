2022 Election certification lawsuit: 2 Cochise County supervisors ordered to pay legal fees

Two Cochise County supervisors have been ordered to pay up for refusing to certify the 2022 election.

A Pima County judge ordered Republicans Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby to pay more than $36,000 in legal fees.

It's unclear if the money will come out of their pockets or if taxpayers will pick up the tab.

Judd and Crosby refused to certify the county-wide election results, claiming the electronic tabulators were not properly certified, but they were sued by the Secretary of State's office and lost – and now have to pay the legal fees for the opposing side.

In Maricopa County on April 10, the Board of Supervisors is expected to release its report on last fall's election. It will review operations.

Maricopa County, once again, was slow to process all ballots. Results and operations had also been called into question by lawsuits from Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, although most of her challenges were either thrown out or came out on the losing end in court.