2022 Grammy Awards: Full list of winners

A list of winners Sunday in the top categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards:

— Best new artist: Olivia Rodrigo

— Song of the year (songwriter’s award): "Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic (Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars)

— Best country album: "Starting Over," Chris Stapleton.

— Best pop solo performance: "Drivers License," Olivia Rodrigo

— Best rock album: "Medicine at Midnight," Foo Fighters

— Best rock song: "Waiting On a War," Foo Fighters

— Best rock performance: "Making a Fire," Foo Fighters

— Best rap song: "Jail," Kanye West featuring Jay-Z

— Best rap album: "Call Me If You Get Lost," Tyler, the Creator

— Best alternative music album: "Daddy’s Home," St. Vincent

— Best traditional pop vocal album: "Love for Sale," Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

— Best music video: "Freedom," Jon Batiste

— Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff

— Best R&B song: "Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic

— Best R&B performance: (tie) "Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic, and "Pick Up Your Feelings," Jazmine Sullivan

— Best music film: "Summer of Soul"

— Best country song: "Cold," Chris Stapleton

— Best country solo performance: "You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton

— Best country do/group performance: "Younger Me," Brothers Osborne

— Best comedy album: "Sincerely Louis CK," Louis C.K.

— Best roots gospel album: "My Savior," Carrie Underwood

— Best gospel album: "Believe For It," CeCe Winans

— Best American roots performance: "Cry," Jon Batiste

— Best American roots song: "Cry," Jon Batiste

— Best música urbana album: "El Último Tour Del Mundo," Bad Bunny

— Best Latin rock or alternative album: "Origen," Juanes

— Best improvised jazz solo: "Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)," Chick Corea

— Best Latin jazz album: "Mirror Mirror," Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

— Best musical theater album: "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical"

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "The United States vs. Billie Holliday"

— Best score soundtrack for visual media: (tie) "Soul," Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and "The Queen’s Gambit," Carlos Rafael Rivera

— Best dance/electronic album: "Subconsciously," Black Coffee

— Best global music: "Mohabbat," Arooj Aftab

— Best global music album: "Mother Nature," Angélique Kidjo

— Best traditional blues album: "I Be Trying," Cedric Burnside

— Best contemporary blues album: "662," Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

— Best folk album: "They’re Calling Me Home," Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

— Best historical album: "Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)"

