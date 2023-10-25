World Series 2023: Ticket prices soar after D-backs' NLCS victory

For the first time since 2001, the Arizona Diamondbacks are headed to the World Series, and if you want to get tickets to the Fall Classic, you'll have to act fast and be prepared to pay up.

According to the Diamondbacks' website, tickets are sold out for Games 3 and 4 at Chase Field. Tickets are also sold out for a potential Game 5.

The D-backs say a limited number of tickets may become available soon.

According to the Texas Rangers' website, tickets for Games 1 and 2 at Globe Life Field are sold out.

Tickets for Games 3 and 4 at Chase Field are available on the secondary market but are well over $600 on the low end.

All World Series games will be broadcast on FOX 10 Phoenix