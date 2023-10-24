Expand / Collapse search

2023 World Series schedule: When and where you can watch the Diamondbacks

Updated October 25, 2023 5:28AM


The Arizona Diamondbacks are going to the World Series!

The D-backs beat the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night to win the National League pennant for the first time since 2001.

World Series: When & where to watch the Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

Here are the dates for when to watch the 119th edition of the World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers. For Arizona fans, you can watch the series on FOX 10. Anywhere else, check your local FOX listings.

What is the 2023 World Series Schedule?

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 27

  • What: Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers
  • Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
  • First Pitch: 5:03 p.m.
  • Network: FOX 10 Phoenix

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 28

  • What: Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers
  • Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
  • First Pitch: 5:03 p.m.
  • Network: FOX 10 Phoenix

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 30

  • What: Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks
  • Where: Chase Field
  • First Pitch: 5:03 p.m.
  • Network: FOX 10 Phoenix

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 31

  • What: Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks
  • Where: Chase Field
  • First Pitch: 5:03 p.m.
  • Network: FOX 10 Phoenix

Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 1 (if necessary)

  • What: Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks
  • Where: Chase Field
  • First Pitch: 5:03 p.m.
  • Network: FOX 10 Phoenix

Game 6: Friday, Nov. 3 (if necessary)

  • What: Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers
  • Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
  • First Pitch: 5:03 p.m.
  • Network: FOX 10 Phoenix

Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 4 (if necessary)

  • What: Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers
  • Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
  • First Pitch: 5:03 p.m.
  • Network: FOX 10 Phoenix

What channel will the World Series be on?

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 24: Ketel Marte #4, Emmanuel Rivera #15, Christian Walker #53 and Tommy Pham #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate after beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 in Game Seven of the Championship Series at Citize (Getty Images)

FOX 10 will broadcast all World Series games.

You can also stream the games on the FOX Sports app or listen on ESPN Radio.

A TV provider is required to watch the games.