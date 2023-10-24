2023 World Series schedule: When and where you can watch the Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks are going to the World Series!

The D-backs beat the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night to win the National League pennant for the first time since 2001.

What is the 2023 World Series Schedule?

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 27

What: Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

First Pitch: 5:03 p.m.

Network: FOX 10 Phoenix

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 28

What: Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

First Pitch: 5:03 p.m.

Network: FOX 10 Phoenix

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 30

What: Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Where: Chase Field

First Pitch: 5:03 p.m.

Network: FOX 10 Phoenix

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 31

What: Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Where: Chase Field

First Pitch: 5:03 p.m.

Network: FOX 10 Phoenix

Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 1 (if necessary)

What: Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Where: Chase Field

First Pitch: 5:03 p.m.

Network: FOX 10 Phoenix

Game 6: Friday, Nov. 3 (if necessary)

What: Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

First Pitch: 5:03 p.m.

Network: FOX 10 Phoenix

Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 4 (if necessary)

What: Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

First Pitch: 5:03 p.m.

Network: FOX 10 Phoenix

What channel will the World Series be on?

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 24: Ketel Marte #4, Emmanuel Rivera #15, Christian Walker #53 and Tommy Pham #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate after beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 in Game Seven of the Championship Series at Citize (Getty Images) Expand

FOX 10 will broadcast all World Series games.

You can also stream the games on the FOX Sports app or listen on ESPN Radio.

A TV provider is required to watch the games.