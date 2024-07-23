2024 Election: Maricopa County officials express confidence in its plans for election and ballot counting

While so much focus has been on the general election in recent weeks, it is important to remember that Arizona is just one week away from holding a primary election.

During a news conference held on July 23, Maricopa County officials say they have already received 395,000 ballots, and as of the end of the business day on July 22, 211,000 ballots were tabulated. In all, the county expects a turnout of between 718,000 to 894,000 voters.

Maricopa County officials say they have spent over $2 million this year just on advertising. They have been trying to get everyone prepared and ready to vote, but workers say it is impossible to prepare for every contingency.

County Supervisor Bill Gates says they are working to keep Election Day safe. Especially after the assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

"Unfortunately, sadly, the world that we live in, when we put this plan together, as we had coordinated with sheriff and local law enforcement, we had to prepare for things like this," said Gates.

"Has there been any specific threats made against either the primary election or general election?" Gates was asked.

"No," Gates replied. Officials, however, later clarified that MCSO is in charge of matters related to threats.

The county is in charge of in-person voting during the primary. After printer issues caused backups in 2022, Scott Jarrett says the county spent nearly $9 million on new printers.

"We have thoroughly stress-tested these printers, and we know they're ready to be used for this election," said Jarrett.

Featured article

Results are expected to start being posted at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, which is an hour after the polls close. How long it will take to count all depends on how many people vote early, but just before Election Day.

"The bottom line: we are well-resourced, well-planned, and well-trained for next Tuesday's primary," said Zach Schira.