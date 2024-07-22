2024 Election: Voters in almost perfectly divided precinct weigh in on who they might support

This November, just a handful of voters could decide who becomes America's next president, and Arizona, as a swing state, might be the state that decides it all.

An illustration of Arizona's current status as a swing state may be the Coronado precinct in Scottsdale. We looked at voter registration data, and this precinct is nearly perfectly divided. The precinct is located near El Dorado Park in Scottsdale.

"The people that live in this community, this neighborhood, have been here 30 years or more," said Janice McClain.

"I think it’s a lot of people that have lived in this area for 20, 30, 40 years," said Tom Barling.

The area, which is located on the northeast corner of the ZIP Code 85257, has 931 registered Republicans and 933 Democrats. A mere two votes separates the two camps, and some of the voters there may not vote for the candidate their party has nominated.

"Let me say this: I won’t vote for Donald Trump," said Janice McClain, who is a registered Republican. "I will vote, and most likely it would be for her."

Her, in McClain's case, is Vice President Kamala Harris.

Barbara Armola, another registered Republican who lives in the area, is supporting her party's candidate. We asked if there is anything a Democrat could do, or who that person could be, that could change their mind.

"No. No," Armola replied. "Because it's their policies."

Everything has changed, however, for Ethan Boch, since Biden's withdrawal from the race.

"I’m still up in the air," said Boch. "I was leaning more for Trump because I don’t like Biden, but now that Biden's out, it’s a whole different ball game."

Like other parts of Arizona, the Coronado precinct still has more independents than either democrats or Republicans. It’s one of the things that makes this state especially challenging to poll and predict.