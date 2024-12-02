2024 Thanksgiving holiday travel season breaks records: FAA

The Brief The Thanksgiving holiday travel season is coming to a close. 232,000 flights took off from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, per TSA officials. Some travelers say they are happy to return to warmer climate.



The Thanksgiving holiday travel season is officially coming to a close, following what appears to be a record-breaking long weekend for flying.

According to the FAA, 232,000 flights took off from Nov. 24 through Nov. 28, a new record for the Thanksgiving holiday. With that came over 12 million people who passed through TSA checkpoints marking an increase of over 400,000 from 2023.

It also appears airlines were up to the task this holiday season, as only three-tenths of a percent of flights were canceled, and a record-low 1.2% of flights were delayed.

Travelers return home to warmer temperatures

For some, returning home to Phoenix meant a temperature swing of over 50 degrees. Those who flew in from colder places say they are happy they were able to return to warmer climates without any issues.

"It snowed yesterday. It was beautiful for having family around, but it's much nicer to go where it's warm," said one traveler.

"It feels nice. It feels incredible. I really enjoy the warm feeling," said another traveler.