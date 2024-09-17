2025 Birds Nest: Jelly Roll announced as headliner for opening night

article

The Brief Rapper turned country singer Jelly Roll will be the opening night headliner for the Birds Nest. The performance is scheduled for Wednesday, February 5. Tickets will be made available for purchase on September 24, 2024.



Organizers of the WM Phoenix Open announced on Sept. 17 the opening night headliner at Birds Nest for 2025.

In a statement, organizers say country music singer Jelly Roll will kick off the four-night concert series on Wednesday, Feb. 5, with country band Treaty Oak Revival as the opening act.

Per the Associated Press, Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, began his musical career as a rapper before becoming an acclaimed country artist. His lyrics often touch on his troubled past and issues of addiction.

Jelly Roll will not be the only country singer to perform at the Birds Nest in 2025. In August, organizers announced that Luke Bryan and Nate Smith will perform on Feb. 6.

Tickets for the Jelly Roll performance will be made available for purchase on Sept. 24. Meanwhile, tickets for the Luke Bryan performance are already available for purchase.

Ticket Information for 2025 Birds Nest shows

https://coorslightbirdsnest.com/ticket-information/