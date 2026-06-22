2026 Election: Maricopa County tests tabulation machines ahead of Arizona Primary

The Brief Tabulation equipment at the Maricopa County Elections Department was tested for logic and accuracy ahead of the primary election on July 21. The hours-long testing process is livestreamed in its entirety and conducted using pre-voted ballots to ensure the machines read selections correctly without internet connections. Representatives and observers from the Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian parties monitored the testing, which must conclude before early ballots are mailed.



On Monday morning, the tabulation equipment was tested for logic and accuracy at the Maricopa County Elections Department.

All of this is being done before the Arizona Primary Election on July 21.

What they're saying:

"None of our equipment is connected to the internet, so it is programed in the room. We have ballots with a predetermined outcome. We run those ballots through the machine to make sure they're reading it correctly," Jennifer Liewer, deputy election's director for communications, said.

This is an hours-long process and is live-streamed in its entirety. In attendance are employees and volunteers.

"We have our tabulation staff, the Secretary of State's office is a partner with us on this logic and accuracy tests. They come and bring their ballots. Most importantly, we have the party representatives. We have observers from various parties. Democrat, Republican and Libertarian, and they come and observe this every step of the way," Liewer said.

This is just the first step to be completed before early ballots go out on Wednesday.

"All of this has to be done before ballots go out and all of this is done again after the election just to give us the confidence that these machines are reading the ballots exactly how they're voted," Liewer said.

Dig deeper:

Today is the last day to register to vote in the primary election. You have until 11:59 p.m. MST on June 22.