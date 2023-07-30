$20K reward offered for service dog stolen from Tempe hotel room

A woman visiting the Valley is left heartbroken after her dog is stolen right out of her hotel room.

Lani is not just a pet, but a specially trained seizure-alert service dog.

"That dog is basically my life," Andrea Albornoz said.

It's been four days since she laid eyes on Lani.

"She's trained to be by my side in order for me to be safe," she said.

Albornoz says Lani was stolen from her room at the DoubleTree hotel off Broadway Road and Priest Drive in Tempe on July 26 around 7:40 a.m.

She had gone down to the lobby to get coffee. She was only gone for five minutes.

When she got back, she saw the door was not latched all the way.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

"I pushed the door open and my dog was gone," she said.

She searched the hallways, asked other guests and the front desk. Lani was nowhere to be found.

"It's just been absolutely horrendous because I've been looking for her. On every platform on the internet. On Facebook, Craigslist to see if anybody is trying to make a profit out of her," she said.

Lani is priceless to Albornoz.

"I just hope that whoever has my dog understands this dog is worth more than money," she said.

Lani is truly her lifeline and best friend.

"Whoever might think of making profit out of my dog, I am going to give them $20,000 for her to bring her back to me. I am just begging whoever has my dog or has seen my dog to please notify me," she said.

If you have information on this case, call Tempe Police at 480-350-8311 or Albornoz at 310-386-5060.

Map of where the hotel is at: