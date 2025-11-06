3 arrested in teen's south Phoenix murder; person of interest sought: PD
PHOENIX - Three people have been arrested, and a person of interest is being sought, after a teenager died following a shooting last month in a south Phoenix neighborhood.
What we know:
The shooting happened at around 7:43 p.m. on Oct. 2 near 37th and La Salle Streets.
Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found two teenage boys with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital where one died. He has since been identified as 16-year-old Trey Bomelym.
The second teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a third teen also showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
Update:
On Nov. 6, police said three suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting:
- Anthony Coleman, 17
- Jacari West, 17
- Syncere Jack, 15
Police say all three suspects are accused of murder and were charged as adults.
Person of interest sought
What you can do:
Police released a photograph of a person of interest that they are seeking to identify.
This person is believed to have information related to this investigation and detectives are seeking to identify and interview this person.
A person of interest is being sought by police after a teenager was killed in a shooting on Oct. 2 near 37th and La Salle Streets. (Phoenix PD)
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
Map of where the shooting happened
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department and a FOX 10 report on Oct. 3, 2025.