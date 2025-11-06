Expand / Collapse search

3 arrested in teen's south Phoenix murder; person of interest sought: PD

Updated  November 6, 2025 7:28am MST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Trey Bomelym, 16, died after being shot on Oct. 2 near 37th and La Salle Streets.
    • Three suspects have been arrested and are accused of Bomelym's murder.
    • Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in connection with the shooting.

PHOENIX - Three people have been arrested, and a person of interest is being sought, after a teenager died following a shooting last month in a south Phoenix neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 7:43 p.m. on Oct. 2 near 37th and La Salle Streets.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found two teenage boys with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital where one died. He has since been identified as 16-year-old Trey Bomelym.

The second teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a third teen also showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Update:

On Nov. 6, police said three suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting:

  • Anthony Coleman, 17
  • Jacari West, 17
  • Syncere Jack, 15

Police say all three suspects are accused of murder and were charged as adults.

Person of interest sought

What you can do:

Police released a photograph of a person of interest that they are seeking to identify.

This person is believed to have information related to this investigation and detectives are seeking to identify and interview this person.

A person of interest is being sought by police after a teenager was killed in a shooting on Oct. 2 near 37th and La Salle Streets. (Phoenix PD)

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department and a FOX 10 report on Oct. 3, 2025.

