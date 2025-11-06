3 arrested in teen's south Phoenix murder; person of interest sought: PD

The Brief Trey Bomelym, 16, died after being shot on Oct. 2 near 37th and La Salle Streets. Three suspects have been arrested and are accused of Bomelym's murder. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in connection with the shooting.



Three people have been arrested, and a person of interest is being sought, after a teenager died following a shooting last month in a south Phoenix neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 7:43 p.m. on Oct. 2 near 37th and La Salle Streets.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found two teenage boys with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital where one died. He has since been identified as 16-year-old Trey Bomelym.

The second teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a third teen also showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Update:

On Nov. 6, police said three suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting:

Anthony Coleman, 17

Jacari West, 17

Syncere Jack, 15

Police say all three suspects are accused of murder and were charged as adults.

Person of interest sought

What you can do:

Police released a photograph of a person of interest that they are seeking to identify.

This person is believed to have information related to this investigation and detectives are seeking to identify and interview this person.

A person of interest is being sought by police after a teenager was killed in a shooting on Oct. 2 near 37th and La Salle Streets. (Phoenix PD)

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Map of where the shooting happened