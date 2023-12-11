3 coyote attacks on people reported in the last three days in north Phoenix

Three people have been bitten by a coyote in north Phoenix within the last three days, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said.

The first incident was on Saturday, Dec. 9, near I-17 and Happy Valley Road, when a 4-year-old child's leg was bitten while walking with family.

That same day, a man who was jogging in the area was bitten.

"Game and Fish officers removed one coyote Sunday evening and are continuing to search the area," the department said.

On Monday morning, a man was bitten on the heel in the same area.

"All three individuals received medical treatment and rabies shots," AZGFD said.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 30: A coyote reacts after eating a gopher at the Foothills Nature Preserve in Palo Alto, Calif., on Thursday, May 30, 2023. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

Notices have been posted in the area to let the public know about what's going on. For now, residents are told to be aware of their surroundings and to keep away from wildlife.

For now, it's not clear if it's one coyote doing the attacking or if it's a few of them.

"To report any new coyote sightings in the area bordered by I-17 east to 19th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road north to Jomax Road, please call the Arizona Game and Fish Department at 623-236-7201. In an emergency, call 911," Game and Fish advised.

In the last 26 years, the department says there have been 28 reported attacks on people in the Phoenix metro area.

Map of the area where the attacks are happening: