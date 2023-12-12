3 dead in US 60 crash near Show Low

Authorities say three people are dead following a crash south of Show Low that has closed the U.S. 60.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened at milepost 336 on Dec. 12.

The victims have not been identified.

U.S. 60 is closed in both directions, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. It's unknown when the U.S. 60 will reopen.

No further details on the crash have been released.

Where the crash happened