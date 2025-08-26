3 hurt, 1 in critical condition after Fountain Hills crash

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A crash on Aug. 26 in Fountain Hills sent three people to the hospital. (Fountain Hills Fire Dept.)

The Brief An adult is in critical condition following a crash on Aug. 26 in Fountain Hills. The crash happened at the intersection of Shea and Fountain Hills Boulevards. Firefighters say a 10-year-old girl was also seriously hurt in the crash.



Three people were hurt, and one person is in critical condition, following a rollover crash on Tuesday in Fountain Hills.

What we know:

The crash happened on Aug. 26 at the intersection of Shea and Fountain Hills Boulevards.

The Fountain Hills Fire Department says three people were hospitalized, including a 10-year-old girl, who is in serious condition, and an adult in critical condition.

Northbound Fountain Hills Boulevard and westbound Shea Boulevard were shut down due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Map of where the crash happened