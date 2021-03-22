5 more lawsuits filed Monday against Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

article

Five more civil lawsuits were filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in Harris County on Monday.

The women, identified as Jane Does in the lawsuits, accuse Watson of assaulting and harassing them during massage sessions.

The following content contains graphic details that may be disturbing for some readers. Discretion is advised.

In one of the lawsuits filed Monday, a licensed massage therapist from Georgia accuses Watson of "touching her with his penis and exposing himself."

In another lawsuit, a Houston woman who offers bodywork and stretch therapy services accuses Watson of grabbing her "buttocks and vagina, touching her with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him" during massage sessions.

In the third lawsuit, a licensed massage therapist in Houston accuses Watson of "exposing himself to her, touching her with his penis and making sexually suggestive comments."

Advertisement

In the fourth lawsuit, a Houston woman who offers wellness therapy services accuses Watson of "exposing himself to her" during a session.

In the fifth lawsuit, a Houston woman accuses Watson of touching her with his penis, masturbating in front of her and exposing himself during a massage session.

The five newly filed lawsuits are in addition to the seven lawsuits filed against Watson last week.

EXPLICIT: READ THE LAWSUITS BELOW

Lawsuit 1 | Lawsuit 2 | Lawsuit 3 | Lawsuit 4 | Lawsuit 5 | Lawsuit 6 | Lawsuit 7 | Lawsuit 8 | Lawsuit 9 | Lawsuit 10 | Lawsuit 11 | Lawsuit 12

All of the women are identified as Jane Does in their respective civil lawsuits. They are each seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as court costs.

High-profile Houston attorney Tony Buzbee is representing all the women accusing Watson.

Buzbee announced the first suit on Tuesday evening. Watson, 25, immediately denied any misconduct, saying he looks forward to clearing his name.

The NFL confirmed the matter was "now under review of the personal conduct policy", and the Houston Texans said they will stay in close contact with the league as they investigate.