3 people hurt after partial collapse at construction site near Intel campus in south Chandler, officials say

First responders are reportedly at the scene of an incident that took place near the Intel campus in south Chandler on the afternoon of Feb. 9.

According to authorities, three people were involved in what is being described as a partial collapse at a construction zone in the area. The three suffered non-life threatening injuries.

In a statement, officials with Intel say a concrete form gave way at the construction site.

"The health and safety of our workers and the community are our top priority," officials wrote, in a brief statement on the incident.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.