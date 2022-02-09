3 people hurt after partial collapse at construction site near Intel campus in south Chandler, officials say
CHANDLER, Ariz. - First responders are reportedly at the scene of an incident that took place near the Intel campus in south Chandler on the afternoon of Feb. 9.
According to authorities, three people were involved in what is being described as a partial collapse at a construction zone in the area. The three suffered non-life threatening injuries.
In a statement, officials with Intel say a concrete form gave way at the construction site.
"The health and safety of our workers and the community are our top priority," officials wrote, in a brief statement on the incident.
