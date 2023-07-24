Expand / Collapse search
3 suitcases with human remains found floating in Florida: police

By Dani Medina
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

3 suitcases found with human remains

Three suitcases were found with human remains along the Intracoastal Waterway in Delray Beach, according to police.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Three suitcases with human remains were found in a body of water in South Florida, according to police. 

The Delray Beach Police Department was called to the 1000 block of Palm Trail in Delray Beach shortly after 4 p.m. Friday after a 911 call reported "something strange" in the Intracoastal Waterway, officials said. 

Detectives found a suitcase in the water that had human remains inside. Shortly after, officials found two more suitcases also containing human remains inside, the Delray Beach Police Department said. They were found along the Intracoastal at Southeast 7th Avenue and Casuarina Road. 

6947.png

Photo: Delray Beach Police Department

The victim was described as a 5-foot 4 white or Hispanic middle-aged woman with brown hair, police said. She might have had tattooed eyebrows and was wearing a floral tank top (see photo below) with a black shirt underneath on top of black shorts. 

362662064_673891788098714_3769849936173509166_n.jpg

The victim was wearing a floral tank top. (Photo: Delray Beach Police Department)

Police said the remains appear to belong to only the unidentified woman at this time. The remains were taken to the medical examiner's office. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Delray Beach Police Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874. 