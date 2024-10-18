3-year-old child pulled from backyard pool unconscious and in extremely critical condition

article

The Brief A child was pulled from a backyard pool near the intersection of 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in extremely critical condition. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. on Oct. 18.



A three-year-old child was pulled from a backyard pool after being submerged underwater for an unknown period of time, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters from Phoenix and Tolleson responded to the child drowning near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 7:20 p.m. on Oct. 18.

According to a release, the child was taken to hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police officers initiated CPR on the child, who was unconscious when first responders arrived.