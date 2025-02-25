Expand / Collapse search

3rd skydiver dies in southern Arizona; police targeting crime along I-17 | Nightly Roundup

Updated  February 25, 2025 6:39pm MST
PHOENIX - From what police are doing to tackle crime problems along a portion of I-17 to a school closure proposal involving another Phoenix area school district, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

1. Another skydiving tragedy in Southern Arizona

Third skydiver dies after taking off from Skydive Arizona in Eloy

A third deadly skydiving accident has been reported in Pinal County after jumps that took off from Skydive Arizona. Here's what we know about them.

2. Police targeting violence, prostitution along Phoenix freeway

Drugs, violence, prostitution targeted by Phoenix Police in I-17 cleanup

The I-17 corridor in Phoenix, known for being a hub for crime, prostitution and drugs, is getting cleaned up.

3. Gov. Hobbs signs border task force executive order

Operation Desert Guardian: Arizona Gov. Hobbs signs executive order to create border task force

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced she has signed an executive order directing multiple agencies to create a joint task force, expanding security in the state's four border counties.

4. Another Phoenix school district proposing closures

Another Phoenix school district is proposing closures: Here's what to know

Two elementary schools in Central Phoenix could be closed down by the end of the current school year, as the Phoenix Elementary School District deals with a budget shortfall. Here's what to know about their plans.

5. Expert weighs in following Joann's closure

Joann's Fabrics becomes latest big box retailer to announce store closures

Joann's Fabrics is closing all its stores, leaving one Gilbert strip mall down five store fronts. Despite the big box closures, one expert is saying in-person retail is still a strong economic driver.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Phoenix sees first 90 degree day of the year

We hit 90 degrees for the first time this year!

