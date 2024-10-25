Expand / Collapse search
Developing

4 children critically injured in Phoenix crash

By
Updated  October 25, 2024 2:12pm MST
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Five people, including four children, have been hospitalized following a multi-car crash on Oct. 25 in Phoenix.

The crash happened at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Phoenix Fire says a woman and four children were taken to a hospital. The woman and one of the children are in extremely critical condition.

The intersection is shut down in all directions due to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.