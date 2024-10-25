4 children critically injured in Phoenix crash

The Brief Five people, including four children, were critically injured in a crash near 19th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. A woman and one of the children are in extremely critical condition. The intersection is shut down in all directions due to the crash.



Five people, including four children, have been hospitalized following a multi-car crash on Oct. 25 in Phoenix.

The crash happened at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Phoenix Fire says a woman and four children were taken to a hospital. The woman and one of the children are in extremely critical condition.

The intersection is shut down in all directions due to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.