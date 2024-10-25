4 children critically injured in Phoenix crash
PHOENIX - Five people, including four children, have been hospitalized following a multi-car crash on Oct. 25 in Phoenix.
The crash happened at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
Phoenix Fire says a woman and four children were taken to a hospital. The woman and one of the children are in extremely critical condition.
The intersection is shut down in all directions due to the crash.
