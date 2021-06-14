4 dead after head-on crash of big rig, car near Wickenburg

article

Four people were killed and another seriously injured after a passenger car collided head-on with a big rig near Wickenburg early Monday, authorities said.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. after the car reportedly swerved into the path of the semi-truck on U.S. 93 northwest of Wickenburg.

They said the driver and three passengers in the car died at the scene and a fourth passenger was hospitalized while the semi-truck driver suffered minor injuries.

The names, ages and hometowns of the four people killed weren’t immediately released.

DPS officials said the crash closed U.S. 93 between Interstate 40 and State Route 71 for about six hours.

Wickenburg is about 54 miles (87 kilometers) northwest of Phoenix.

