4 dead after head-on crash of big rig, car near Wickenburg

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
8
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

4 dead after head-on crash of big rig, car near Wickenburg

By Associated Press
Published 
Traffic
Associated Press
police lights article

WICKENBURG, Ariz. (AP) - Four people were killed and another seriously injured after a passenger car collided head-on with a big rig near Wickenburg early Monday, authorities said.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. after the car reportedly swerved into the path of the semi-truck on U.S. 93 northwest of Wickenburg.

They said the driver and three passengers in the car died at the scene and a fourth passenger was hospitalized while the semi-truck driver suffered minor injuries.

The names, ages and hometowns of the four people killed weren’t immediately released.

DPS officials said the crash closed U.S. 93 between Interstate 40 and State Route 71 for about six hours.

Wickenburg is about 54 miles (87 kilometers) northwest of Phoenix. 

More Arizona news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: