4 hurt, 1 killed in Tempe Loop 202 crash
TEMPE, Ariz. - A deadly crash shut down the Loop 202 freeway in Tempe early Monday morning.
The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on March 25 in the eastbound lanes of the Red Mountain Freeway near Priest Drive. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a Dodge Avenger crashed into the concrete median wall before resting in the HOV lane. The Avenger was then hit by a Ford Escape.
The driver of the Avenger was pronounced dead at the scene. They were not identified.
Passengers in the Ford Escape were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
It's unknown when the eastbound lanes will reopen at Priest Drive.
DPS is asking anyone with information on the crash to contact them at 1-877-4AZ-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online at www.azdps.gov/tips.