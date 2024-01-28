49ers headed to the Super Bowl

article

The San Francisco 49ers are going to the Super Bowl!

The third time was the charm for the team that made their third NFC Championship appearance in as many years, finally securing a place in Super Bowl LVIII with a dramatic victory against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

No team has played in the NFC championship game more than the 49ers, and the Niner Faithful believed this win was long overdue. The Lions blew a 17-point halftime lead and couldn't hold off the Niners' powerhouse offense once it was firing on all cylinders.



Sunday's game started off worrisome for the Niners after the Lions struck first with a touchdown run by Jameson Williams just minutes into the game. Niners kicker Jake Moody missed an important field goal attempt, and Detroit was moving the ball far too easily in the first half. San Francisco ended the first half down 24-7.

But in playoff football, fate can turn on a dime and the 49ers came back in the second half with an answer to Detroit.

They chipped away at the Lions lead with a field goal by Moody to start the second half, followed by a lucky break when an interception turned into a touchdown from the four-yard line. The Niners were just picking up steam though.

San Francisco has arguably the most talented roster in the NFL, with quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey, defensive lineman Nick Bosa, tight end George Kittle and receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel.

San Francisco tied it up in the third quarter 24-24 with a touchdown by Christien McCaffery, which sent a sea of fans to their feet at Levi's. Moody clinched the Niners' first lead of the game with a field goal from the 33-yard line, putting San Francisco up 24-27 going into the fourth quarter.

They rallied yet again with a late touchdown by Elijah Mitchell, boosting the Niners' lead. Detroit answered back with less than a minute left in the game, but the Lions offense couldn't close the deal with seconds left on the clock and a turnover to San Francisco.

Niner fans were confident going into Sunday against the No. 3 seed Lions. San Francisco topped the Packers 24-21 last weekend to reach the NFC title round.

Despite the strong start, the Lions couldn't hold off the 49ers offense once it took off like a freight train in the second half. The Lions have been widely seen as the underdogs to the Niners' powerhouse, having never made a Super Bowl appearance. Detroit hasn't won a championship title since 1957.

The Lions hired coach Dan Campbell in 2021, and he helped lead a turnaround that included Detroit hosting a playoff game for the first time in 30 years and winning one for the first time in 32 years.

But the team almost blew a wild-card game against Jared Goff’s former team, the Los Angeles Rams, and pulled away from Tampa Bay in the fourth quarter last week.

Now the Niners are headed to Las Vegas to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.