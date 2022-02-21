Expand / Collapse search
5-year-old boy murdered execution style in Detroit home, family says, mom and her boyfriend also killed

By Jessica Dupnack and FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

Detroit 5-year-old boy murdered, family say he was shot execution style

A 5-year-old boy was found shot and killed this weekend and the family told FOX 2 that he was murdered execution style.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 5-year-old boy is among three who were killed in an unthinkable tragedy over the weekend in Detroit and, according to the boy's, he was shot execution style.

The little boy, named Caleb, was found murdered inside a home Sunday on Evergreen Rd and Fenkell St. along with a man and woman.

According to Detroit Police, a family member hadn't heard from Caleb or his mother, Lashon Marshall, went to the home to check on them. The family member found Lashon and her boyfriend, Aaron Benson, shot and killed. 

Detroit Police then found Caleb's body in another room of the home.

"I received the most devastating news of my life, that my grandson had been killed," Caleb's grandmother, Shalesa Flloyd said.

We're told Caleb was shot and killed execution style inside the west side Detroit home.

Investigators told FOX 2 on Sunday that the murders did not appear to have happened on Sunday. 

RELATED: Detroit police investigating a triple fatal shooting; two adults and a child

Former state representative Sherry Gay-Dagnogo is a relative of Caleb and comforted Flloyd on Monday.

"What mindset can anyone be in that would shoot a baby in the face intentionally?" Gay-Dagnogo said. "You have to be heartless. There is one thing to even a score or have issues with an adult but a child? A child is off limits."

Detroit Police Chief James White spoke late Sunday night at the scene and promised to find the person responsible.

"Every resource we have is going to be dedicated to pursuing and apprehending the person that murdered this baby and the people in this home," Chief White said.

Flloyd is now wondering why her grandson was murdered in such a heinous way and why his life was cut so tragically short.

"You could have just left my grandson there alone, I would have come get him," Flloyd said. "He could have grown up to be anything he wanted. He’s our future, he was our future. Why would you take my grandson from me?"

The question of who and why are both still unanswered.

There are two Green Light gas stations near the home and Detroit Police are hoping the find some video evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police.

caleb 5-yr ole executed

Family memberes said 5-year-old Caleb was shot execution style and was among three found dead inside a Detroit home over the weekened