5-year-old boy pronounced dead in rollover crash on US 60, 3 others pulled from vehicle

The Brief A five-year-old boy was pronounced dead after a rollover crash on US 60. One other woman and two other children were extricated from the vehicle. US 60 westbound was closed starting at Loop 202.



A five-year-old boy was pronounced dead in a rollover crash on US 60 Friday night.

An adult female and two other children were extricated from the vehicle on Oct. 25.

The crash happened near the Power Road exit.

The westbound US 60 was completely closed for the investigation and the Arizona Department of Transportation did not list an expected time for reopening.

The highway was closed from Loop 202 to Power Road.