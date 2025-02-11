500+ immigrants charged in 2 weeks; U.S. Attorney: priority is on criminal aliens caught crossing the border

The Brief Outcry over President Trump’s immigration policies continue. Arizona Democrats say Republicans are pushing to expand the federal government’s ability to deport immigrants by using local law enforcement. The deportations are targeted with a specific purpose.



The feds say collaboration with local law enforcement is always helpful, but they add agents aren't wasting their time dragging innocent mothers and children out of their homes. They're going after the bad guys – the guys with serious criminal histories – the same guys most immigrants are fleeing from in their homeland.

The press release from the U.S. Attorney's office proudly announced in big, bold letters, "U.S. Attorney's Office Charges Over 500 Individuals for Immigration-Related Criminal Conduct in Arizona."

What we know:

The Justice Department arrested hundreds of undocumented immigrants – with 565 people being charged in Arizona in just the past two weeks.

It's that type of news that scares state Democrats and their base, who rallied in front of the State Capitol on February 10.

"Cities and states should instead focus on serving their own residents, instead of working for ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and supporting Trump's cruel, inhumane mass deportation agenda," said a rally attendee. "There's no room for it in Arizona."

What they're saying:

But according to the U.S. Attorney's office, the deportations are not en masse.

"We're doing the same work we've been doing the last four years," said Gary M. Restaino, U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona.

What's changed under President Trump is a new surge in funding and resources that allows ICE and Border Patrol to spend more time targeting the big fish – the bad actors and serious criminals.

Recent arrests:

"Most aliens, if you look at all the stats, they're committing crime at a lower rate than United States citizens. But for those few who are here abusing the American dream, we need to protect the rest of the community from them," said Restaino.

People like Edwin Santiago Marquez Flores, who was recently arrested in Arizona. He's accused of making over a million dollars helping to inhumanely smuggle 1,000 people into the U.S., while selling 50 firearms and cocaine.

Or Alfonso Garcia Vega, who is accused of sneaking into the country and racking up a criminal history, including DUIs, assault, and drug trafficking. He was deported, but then snuck in again.

The other side:

Now, the U.S. Attorney admits the bulk of the 500 arrests are people who are caught in real-time, illegally crossing the border. But they're not the priority, nor are the families just looking for a better life. Democrats are skeptical and don't trust Trump.

"Instead, we should be passing legislation that helps asylum seekers and immigrants have a clear pathway to citizenship in the United States," said Arizona Senator Catherine Miranda, a District 27 Democrat.

What's next:

The U.S. Attorney's office says at some point, ICE will run out of criminal aliens. They will all be arrested. Then, we'll see what happens next. But for now, these deportation raids are focused on criminals.