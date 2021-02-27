Expand / Collapse search

$50,000 reward offered for arrest of man accused of assaulting, robbing mail carrier in Tempe

By FOX 10 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
A photo of the alleged suspect's vehicle.

TEMPE, Ariz. - A $50,000 reward is being offered for information on an attack on a USPS mail carrier in Tempe on Feb. 24.

Officials say the letter carrier was assaulted and robbed while on the job near Broadway and Hardy Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Police believe the suspect was in a gray four-door sedan.

He is described as a 5'10", 160-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.