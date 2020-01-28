6.5 earthquake shakes Cayman Islands following powerful 7.7 temblor between Cuba, Jamaica

article

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck near the Cayman Islands following a powerful 7.7 quake that happened in between Cuba and Jamaica Tuesday.

This second earthquake happened about 32.9 miles southeast of East End, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was about 6 miles deep.

The first earthquake was centered about 86 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 87 miles west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba. It hit around 2:10 p.m. and the epicenter was relatively shallow, also about 6 miles below the surface.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially warned that the quake could generate waves 1 to 3 feet above normal in Cuba, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Honduras, Mexico and Belize, but issued a later message saying the danger had passed.

No further details on any damage from the possible aftershock were immediately available.

