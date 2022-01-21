6 hospitalized in Tempe gas station crash involving reported red light runner

Six people were hospitalized after a crash involving a reported red light runner in Tempe late Thursday night, police said.

The crash happened near Baseline and Kyrene Road on Jan. 20. A car had been driving northbound down Kyrene when it failed to stop at a red light, driving straight into a dead end.

Police say the car collided into a truck parked at a gas station near the intersection, leaving all five passengers in the car injured along with the driver of the truck. Some of those injuries may be life-threatening, officials said.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Baseline Road is closed between Kyrene and Hardy Drive, and the investigation is ongoing.

