6 hospitalized in Tempe gas station crash involving reported red light runner
TEMPE, Ariz. - Six people were hospitalized after a crash involving a reported red light runner in Tempe late Thursday night, police said.
The crash happened near Baseline and Kyrene Road on Jan. 20. A car had been driving northbound down Kyrene when it failed to stop at a red light, driving straight into a dead end.
Police say the car collided into a truck parked at a gas station near the intersection, leaving all five passengers in the car injured along with the driver of the truck. Some of those injuries may be life-threatening, officials said.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Baseline Road is closed between Kyrene and Hardy Drive, and the investigation is ongoing.
