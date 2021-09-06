6-year-old dies on thrill ride at Colorado amusement park

article

A 6-year-old girl died on a ride at a Colorado amusement park on Sunday night.

It happened on the Haunted Mine Drop ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

In a statement on its website, the park said: "We are deeply saddened and ask that you please keep the family of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers.

The park was closed on Monday and was going to be closed on Tuesday as an investigation continued.

"Out of respect and concern for all parties involved, we will not have further comment until all details have been confirmed," the park also stated.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire said park employees initiated first aid until paramedics arrived and determined the girl had died. Her name has not been released.

The girl was visiting the park while on vacation with her family.

The Haunted Mine Drop, which opened in July 2017, is billed as the first drop ride to go underground, plunging riders 110 feet inside of Iron Mountain.

Park visitors are required to sign a release of liability waiver before going on any rides or attractions.

The sheriff's and coroner's offices are investigating the death.